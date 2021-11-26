Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV Facelift Teased Ahead Of Official Debut - Details Here

Skoda Karoq SUV facelift is due for a mid-cycle facelift across markets worldwide. The company has released a teaser previewing its updated compact crossover. Through various exterior angles, the video reveals design changes on the SUV. Thanks to a modern and minimalist aesthetic, the upcoming Karoq promises to have a more distinctive appearance.

The 2022 Karoq adopts innovative interior and new technology upgrades. The four-eyes design remains but the slimmer LED headlights with matrix technology assure a more dynamic look.

The redesigned upper clusters boast a sleeker shape and edge a wider radiator grille. Aside from the “particularly eye-catching" graphics, the C-shaped LED taillights also retain their shape. The facelift version gets a panoramic sunroof and new aero-optimized alloy wheels.

Advertisement

Skoda Karoq gets new, flatter headlights and appears in a golden-brown paint scheme.

Nonetheless, the company has decided to ditch the logo as the ‘Skoda’ lettering makes a comeback. Skoda is keeping details under wraps, but if the facelifted SEAT Ateca is anything to go by, the model could be offered with new and upgraded driver assistance systems.

Earlier this month, the carmaker revealed details of the latest SUV through official design sketches. Per the renderings, the vehicle gets a more sporty exterior profile, featuring a bolder-looking front end and an aggressive front bumper design.

>Also Watch:

The previous version of the 2022 Karoq was Skoda’s second best-selling model last year. The 2022 Skoda Karoq is likely to go on sale in international markets early next year. Expect the upcoming model to retain the same set of powertrain options as before. A final teaser in the next few days perhaps will not reveal any major changes given the Karoq has been slightly modified for 2022. Since Skoda unveiled the new Slavia premium mid-size sedan, enthusiasts are keenly awaiting the price announcement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.