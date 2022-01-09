Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq SUV to Debut in India on January 10 - Details Here

Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift is all set to make its India debut on January 10. Confirming the launch date, the carmakers have unveiled the vehicle’s variants and key feature offerings. The upcoming SUV will be available in three trim options that include Style, Sportline and L&K. Skoda has introduced segment-first Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system that adjusts the vehicle’s shock absorbers to adapt to the damping characteristics based on the driving mode selected by the driver.

While the overall silhouette looks unchanged, the updated Kodiaq sports a redesigned front look housing new bumpers and retouched LED headlamps that are sleeker now. The changes continue to the back as well and the SUV now gets a longer rear spoiler and redesigned rear bumper. The taillights, however, sports Skoda’s signature crystalline pattern and C-shaped LED lights. The vehicle drives on a new set of alloy wheel

Advertisement

On the inside, the Kodiaq facelift is likely to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless connectivity and inbuilt navigation. There will also be a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster displaying all the vital information and readings. The L&K variant of the Kodiaq will be arriving with ventilated front seats.

The SUV will be loaded with a long list of modern convenience features that include hands-free parking, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags, electronically controlled panoramic sunroof and others.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Powering this machine will be a 2.0 lite four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver an output of up to 188bhp and 320Nm. The engine will be mated with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and should come with a 4X4 system.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

While confirmation is still awaited, the new Kodiaq is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom. Once launched, the vehicle will be up and against competitors like Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and others.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.