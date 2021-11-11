Upcoming Skoda Slavia Sedan Interior Sketches Unveiled Ahead of Launch on November 18

A week after unveiling its exterior sketches, Skoda has now unveiled the interior sketches of the upcoming Slavia in India. The car is slated for a debut on November 18 and will replace the ageing Rapid sedan in the company’s Indian lineup. The car is built on the heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform like the Kushaq. The car is expected to reach the showrooms by February next year.

A fleeting glimpse of the interiors of the Slavia hints at a subtle resemblance with the larger Octavia. Although we expect a lot of sharing of interior trims and switchgear with the Kushaq SUV. The car, like its stablemates in India, will get a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and knurled buttons. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment dominates the dashboard, underlined by sleek AC vents. Also present are horizontal decorative trim strips in contrasting colours.

The sketch suggests that the car will get a touch-based climate control unit like the Kushaq. However, unlike the hexagonal AC vents in the Kushaq, the car is expected to ship with round vents on the sides. The sketches also hint that the car will get a digital instrument cluster that the Kushaq misses out on.

In terms of features, while Skoda is playing its cards close to the chest, we expect the list to be sumptuous. Expect six airbags, a rear parking camera, cruise control, connected car technology and a multi-collision brake.

Under the hood, the car will be offered a choice of two TSI turbo-petrol engines like the Kushaq. This means you can expect a 115hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI unit that will come paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The other, more powerful option, is a 150hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor that will come with either the 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

