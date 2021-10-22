Upcoming Skoda Slavia Sedan to be Unveiled in November Third Week - Details Here

Czech automaker Skoda had teased car lovers by announcing its new model Slavia recently. It was expected that the mid-size sedan could be unveiled by the end of this year, and now it’s being reported that the launch could happen next month. According to Carwale, Skoda is planning to unveil Slavia sometime in the third week of November. Like its previous offering Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, too, will be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform.

The Slavia’s footprint, however, will be bigger than Skoda’s existing sedan, Rapid. Testing pictures accessed by Carwale hints at the return of Skoda’s signature butterfly grille and projector headlamps for the Slavia. The turn indicators on electric-powered side mirrors, split tail lamps and a shark fin antenna are some of the other likely features of the yet-to-be-launched Slavia. Moreover, the mid-size sedan will run on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Advertisement

As is Skoda’s policy, the Slavia will not come with any diesel variant. The automaker will power the Slavia with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines with options of both manual and automatic gearbox. Kushaq, which was launched in June this year, also comes with these engines.

Skoda is yet to announce the price of the Slavia, but is expected to be in the range of Rs 9 lakh to 12 lakh bracket (ex-showroom price).

The Chezh automaker recently launched the matte edition of Rapid starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom price). Skoda has made available the limited edition of Rapid in two models. While the manual one comes at the starting price, the special edition with automatic gearbox is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh. Notably, the original Skoda Rapid TSI’s ex-showroom price is Rs 7.80 lakh.

>Also Watch:

The carbon steel matte exterior colour provides a sleek look to the limited edition of Rapid, with features being ORVMs, front lip spoiler, front grille, side body moulding and rear diffuser.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.