Upcoming Tata Punch SUV Scores 5-Star Rating in Global NCAP Safety Tests

Tata Motors has announced that its most recent addition to its popular ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs, the Tata Punch, also India’s first sub-compact SUV has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. The Punch is third car from Tata Motors to receive this recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Designed across its studios in India, UK, and Italy, the Punch has been developed to herald the creation of an entirely new category - the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but big on space, safety, performance and features

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, “SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles."

According to Mr Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, “We are delighted to offer yet another 5-star rated car from our stable - The Tata Punch. It is an Industry first achievement in the sub-compact SUV segment and a testimony to Tata Motors continued commitment and leadership on product safety. This achievement is in line with our philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all. Getting the GNCAP 5-star for vehicle program comes as an outcome of the relentless hard work put in by cross-functional teams across the organization, including our supplier partners. Together they have delivered yet another excellent package consisting of outstanding structural integrity while deploying “digital-first" strategy. The Company has dedicated itself to the mission of ‘Safe Bharat’ by developing innovative and safe mobility solutions and is committed to the mobility transformation through Connected, Electrified, Shared & Safe (CESS) approach."

