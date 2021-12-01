Upcoming Tesla Cybertruck Could Have Yoke Steering Wheel, Elon Musk Drops Hint

Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled to the world on November 21, 2019, and made headlines with its quirky and futuristic design. Since then, interested buyers have been anticipating its launch, and there has been no update regarding the Tesla Cybertruck. Recently, the discussion around the truck saw a spark and fired up again when one user asked Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, if the Cybertruck will have yoke steering, and Elon confirmed it without any affirmations.

The conversation started when one Twitter user complimented the Yoke steering and tagged Elon in the tweet.

Elon, like he does, took notice of the tweet and replied, “Yoke allows an unobstructed view of the screen.”

A few tweets later, another user popped a question that triggered talks about the much-awaited futuristic trucks. “Will Cybertruck have yoke?” the user asked.

Replying to the tweet, Elon said, “Cybertruck is intentionally an insane technology bandwagon"

He added, “Cybertruck will reach far into a post-apocalyptic future and bring that technology to now.” During the conversation, Elon also hinted at the company’s next project, which deals with an upgrade to the current mechanical Yoke steering setup that the Tesla cars hone. He wrote, “Variable gain (Steer-by-wire) yoke would be ideal.”

Going by order of the conversation, we can expect that the “technology bandwagon” Tesla Cybertruck might have the first Steer-by-wire Yoke steering.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s launch has been delayed numerous times due to issues with supply chains, as mentioned by Elon Musk. According to him, the company will come up with an updated product roadmap by the time the management of the company meets to discuss the earnings by the EV maker.

Tesla is rooting hard for the Yoke steering setup, despite the criticism that yoke has received from people. The views are, to an extent, polarizing since the advantage and disadvantages almost weigh the same.

