Upcoming Toyota Glanza Hatchback Spied Ahead of Launch in India - Details Here

It was revealed last week that the price of the new Toyota Glanza in India will be revealed on March 15. Of course, this has sparked interest in the market, and we are learning more about this upcoming vehicle in India. Now spy images of the new Glanza have recently surfaced, revealing further details about this hatchback, Gaadiwadi.com reported.

The new Toyota Glanza will, as predicted, include many of the same modifications as the 2022 Maruti Baleno. The Glanza 2022 will get new LED headlamps and a redesigned grille with a thick chrome strip running between the headlamps. It’s worth noting that the grille appears to be a touch thinner than the one seen on the current Maruti Suzuki rival.

Also, let us not forget about the fog lamps with C-shaped chrome accents. To summarise a long narrative, there is plenty of chrome to appeal to Indian tastes, reports Teambhp.

The new Glanza will be powered by the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that was used in the previous iteration. This engine produces a peak torque of 113 Nm and a maximum power output of 89 horsepower.

Toyota is likely to offer the new Glanza with a choice of a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission, similar to Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. It features a dual-tone black and beige interior with piano black detailing in the middle of the dashboard, unlike the silver trim found in the new Baleno. The upper half of the dash is black, while the lower section is beige, and the steering wheel, AC vents, touchscreen, and instrument cluster are all the same as the donor.

While we have yet to see images of the interior of this upcoming hatchback, it can be said with certainty that Toyota will include features such as a heads-up display, a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, cruise control, and more in the new Glanza hatchback.

