Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV to Launch in India on December 7 in India

Volkswagen has announced that it will be launching the Tiguan SUV in India on December 7. Teh car will enter the company’s portfolio alongside the smaller Taigun and the 7-seater Tiguan AllSpace. The new Tiguan inherits the squared-off boxy design. A few teaks come in the form of a pair of headlights that are sharper and tapered towards the end. The car will get Skoda’s Matrix LED lighting as well.

Upfront, the car gets tweaked grille while the front number now gets triangular-shaped fog light clusters and slated air intakes. The car sits on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a re-profiled bumper, new LED elements in the tail-lights and Tiguan.

On the inside, the Tiguan facelift carries over the design and layout from the Allspace, with a notable change being the climate control system touchscreen – that replaces the traditional buttons and knobs. The Tiguan is also expected to get Volkswagen’s new steering as seen on the Taigun, replete with the brand’s new logo.

In terms of features, the Tiguan facelift will come with a powered panoramic sunroof, leather seats, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat and more. Safety features such as six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill start and descent assist, a tyre pressure monitor, ISOFIX anchors and a Driver Alert System will be standard as well.

The new Tiguan will ditch its 143hp, 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine in favour of a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. This 4-cylinder unit will put out 190hp and 320Nm of torque and also does duty in the Tiguan Allspace and Skoda Superb. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox will be standard with this engine, along with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

