Upcoming Volvo Small SUV to be Christened as 'EX30', Could Return 439 Km Range

Volvo is working towards becoming a purely electric car brand by 2030. It is aiming to add a new electric SUV to its line-up. Currently, the brand has two all-electric cars: the XC40 Recharge and its C40 coupe-SUV alternative. The new all-electric baby SUV, which could be named EX30, will get a spot below the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo has already said that the upcoming model will have an SUV body style and be based on a pure-electric platform developed by the Chinese conglomerate Geely.

Volvo has a strong electrification target which has resulted in the Swedish company extensively focusing on its sustainable models. Recent trademark requests suggest that the company’s upcoming baby SUV could be named EX30. Reportedly, the ‘E’ stands for ‘electrification’, the ‘X’ for ‘SUV’, and the number ’30’ indicates that it is the smallest model in Volvo’s range, Auto Express reported.

Volvo has already stated that the new ‘EX30’ e-SUV would follow the upcoming EX90, the XC90’s all-electric successor while likely to be based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). This is the same platform that Volvo’s sub-brand, Polestar, will use in the future. As a platform, SEA can accommodate a range of vehicle body types. The company’s CEO, Hakan Samuelsson, had earlier said that there is a very high chance that the new model will be made in China.

SEA’s Entry version (SEA-E) is already in use in Smart 1. This car can travel over 439 kilometres on a single charge. The EX30 could offer the same range. However, since the car is a few years away, there could be modifications that might further improve this figure.

Volvo has already released a teaser for the car, which is set to play an essential role in the company’s ambitious plan to amp up sales from approximately 800,000 units per year to 1.2 million by 2025.

