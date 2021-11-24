Upcoming Yezdi Roadking Adventure and Scrambler Motorcycles Spied on Video

The iconic Yezdi is all set for revival in India as Classic Legends Private Limited, the company which brought back the Jawa brand of motorcycles, plans to launch new models in the country soon. The Mahindra-backed subsidiary, Classic Legends, will be launching a Scrambler and an Adventure (ADV) version of the legendary However, they have not revealed the launch details of the upcoming new bikes. The Scrambler is expected to pose a challenge to the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter whereas its ADV version will rival the Himalayan.

The Yezdi Roadking ADV and the Scrambler have been spotted multiple times, with the former recently spotted without any camouflage in a production-ready avatar. However, as per the RushLane report, both the upcoming two-wheelers were spotted testing on Indian roads, albeit once again in camouflage. The video shows the Yezdi Roadking Scrambler with a single-seat, rear tyre hugging style and has dual rear shock absorbers.

Advertisement

Whereas, the ADV version sports a large windscreen, raised front fender, a split seat design, dedicated luggage racks at front and rear, among other features. With the additional accessories, the ADV appears larger than the scrambler and it also appears to be using a larger front wheel, most likely a 19-inch unit, while the rear wheel looks like a 17-inch unit. In comparison, the scrambler will have 17-inch wheels at both ends, however, both motorcycles will have standard telescopic forks at the front.

In terms of styling, the upcoming bikes have a modern-retro profile with features like a round headlamp, rear-view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and spoke wheels.

>Also Watch:

The Yezdi Roadking and ADV are likely to be powered with the same 334cc engine currently used with Jawa Perak. The single-cylinder, the liquid-cooled motor produces a claimed 30.6hp and 32.7Nm but expected them to be tuned differently and comes mated to a constant six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle maker is likely to price the new two-wheelers anywhere between Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.