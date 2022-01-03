Updated Yamaha FZS-Fi Launched at Rs 1.16 Lakh, Gets Dlx Variant with Added Features

India Yamaha Motor has launched the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new variant, the FZS-Fi Dlx. The models will be available at dealerships from the second week of January 2022. The FZS-Fi continues to be powered by the same 149cc, single-cylinder engine producing 12.4PS and 13.3Nm of torque. For the 2022 model, both the FZS-Fi models get LED taillights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features three new colours - Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray - with new graphics, coloured alloy wheels, a two-level single seat with dual-tone colours (only available in Metallic Black and Metallic Deep Red Colour).

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Under The Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of the FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback. The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking colour combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Delhi Government Deregisters Over 1 Lakh 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles

Both the FZS-Fi models are powered by Yamaha’s Bluetooth-enabled Connect-X app that provides a host of convenient features that include Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Parking Record & Hazard, and Riding History.

>Also Watch:

Apart from this, the third-generation FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi model range comes with single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tyre-hugging rear mudguard, lower engine guard, and more. As for the pricing, the standard FZS-Fi costs Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Dlx variant costs Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.