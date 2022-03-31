Upto 93 Percent Indians Planning to Spend More Money on Travel in 2022: Survey

A whopping 93 per cent Indians are planning to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year, according to a report.

The American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report showed that Indian travellers are looking to adopt the new normal. Overall, Indians think travel will be less stressful this year than last year and many are looking forward to regaining control over their trips in 2022 after feeling overwhelmed last year.

The survey report is based on 3,000 travellers from seven countries including the US, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

It reveals that the motivation to travel for 48 per cent Indians is for discovering new experiences, 46 per cent for relaxing and 45 per cent for exploring new destinations.

About 96 per cent agreed they like to eat and shop at local businesses to support the local economy.

“After two tough years, the travel sentiment amongst Indian travellers is upbeat where spending time with loved ones is a top priority," said Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking, India, in a statement.

“With the resumption of all regular international flights and the upcoming summer holiday season, we are seeing a surge in travel bookings amongst our card members for both international and domestic travel," he added.

Majority of Indians agree they want to have a positive impact on the community they are visiting and want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves in the local culture.

Travelling responsibly is of high importance for the respondents as 94 per cent stated they would take a ‘greencation’ and 93 per cent are more likely to book travel with a brand that is committed to improving its environmental impact, ranking highest than their global counterparts.

About 69 per cent of respondents agree they want to travel to their dream destination this year. Five in ten respondents shared they are willing to travel solo now to visit their dream destination.

Nearly 92 per cent agree that they are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later.

