Useful Maintenance Tips For First-Time Car Owners: A Detailed Checklist

Buying your first wheels can be exciting yet nerve-wracking, as you get increasingly concerned about its maintenance. Providing your vehicle the right care and maintenance is of paramount importance, and not just when on road. As a first-time car owner, you are bound to agonise over any unforeseen issues that may arise. You need to be well-versed with common car problems. Also, try not to lose your car manual as it will help you get familiar with all the specifications, tools or equipment needed for repairs and more. Whether you got yourself a new car or have been using one for long, following a few car maintenance tips can help you increase the life of your vehicle. If you need some guidance, here is a quick checklist of tips for you to help your car stay in its optimal condition.

>Inspect your vehicle

Now, this cannot be underestimated. Take a round of your vehicle, every once in a while, as you keep closely checking it for any external body damage. This inspection should include the tyres for any wear, window and even the sunroof, punctures or cuts and finally test all the locks.

>Check the tyre pressure

This should be ideally done every week. Tyre pressure can affect comfort, and significantly impact the fuel economy. Your car’s manual will inform you of the recommended tyre pressure, so accordingly check.

>Check the air filter

Clogged air filters can lead to a lot of car problems. Air filters block dust and other contaminants to maintain the engine in a good condition. The air filter, when dirty, can reduce the airflow, adversely impacting the power, performance and fuel economy of the vehicle.

>Protect headlights

Every month, turn on headlights in front of a flat surface to see if both the headlights are well-positioned and working properly. Visually inspect the turn signals and parking lights. This is also a good opportunity to see if the brake lights are functional.

>Clean engine’s exterior

Cleaning the car’s exterior engine is as important as cleaning its interior. Even minor debris may be enough to damage the engine. It is advised for you to check the brake fluid levels, once every month.

>Check battery

One of the most important components required for your car to run is the battery. The battery provides a large amount of electrical current for the engine and other electronic accessories. Regular battery testing will help prevent any extreme temperatures to affect its performance.

>Understand different warning light indicators

These days, generally cars are equipped with elaborate systems of sensors and warning lights. Learn what each of the warning lights means and the know-how to fix it. If any light flashes and you are unable to figure out and fix the problem, take your car to a trusted mechanic.

>Change spark plugs

Spark plugs are responsible for igniting the gas and air mixture. So chances are high that spark plugs could affect the efficiency of the engine of your car, when they don’t function properly. The engine will fail to function at its optimal capacity so best to get them replaced if faulty.

>Clean the brake dust

The brake dust doesn’t affect the full functioning of the brake but all the dirt materials get stuck to the surface when it is applied. When exposed to the sun for long, they can leave deep stains on your wheel. So, clean the dust off your wheels with a damp sponge and cold water.

>Inspect oil levels

Check your engine’s oil level and make it a basic car maintenance routine. Carefully look at the colour of the oil, which should not be black. The dark colour indicates the presence of contaminants or even worse, sludge. Check the correct viscosity grade and the environment upon which it usually operates.

