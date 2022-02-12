Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Lead in Number of Electric Vehicles in India: Government

There are 9.66 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) plying on the roads in states and Union Territories, among which Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar lead with impressive numbers, the Union government said.

Uttar Pradesh has 276,217, Delhi comes next with 132,302 whereas Arunachal Pradesh (20), Mizoram (20), Meghalaya (28) are at the bottom as per ‘e-vahan’ portal of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

GST on EVs has been reduced from 12 to 5 per cent and that on chargers or charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18 to 5 per cent.

EVs are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components, which was approved on September 15, 2021, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore for a period of five years, informed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In order to promote adoption of hybrid and EVs in the country, the Union government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015 on pan-India basis.

Presently, Phase-2 of FAME India scheme is being implemented for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

The Union government in May 2021 approved the PLI scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell in the country in order to bring down prices of batteries in the country which will result in cost reduction of EVs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs, as per the statement issued by the Ministry.

