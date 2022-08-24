Vande Bharat Express To Soon Run in Kota, Followed By Bhopal Division

The trial of the new Vande Bharat Express train is currently underway between Mohali and Sahnewal and is expected to be completed by September 15. Trials are being conducted at speeds between 90 and 120 kph. Additionally, there will be train trials in the Kota division. The third Vande Bharat train can depart on the Ahmedabad-Delhi route, according to reports.

Before providing service to Bhopal Railway Division passengers, the Vande Bharat Express will first operate in the Kota Railway Division. Overall, the Vande Bharat Express will be a gift to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. West Central Railway is responsible for the railway divisions in Bhopal and Kota. Passengers will be able to reach distant stations faster once these trains begin to run.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

The preparations for trial have already begun at the Bhopal Railway Division. The Vande Bharat Express will see two rakes arrive at the Bhopal Railway Division. To receive the rakes, though, might take a year. Starting these rake trials on the Bhopal Railway Division’s track will test the track’s capacity, allowing any defects to be corrected before the rakes arrive. The trial of the Vande Bharat train will be done between Bina to Itarsi in Bhopal Railway Division. The trial rake will be run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph on this 248 km long track.

When touring Khajuraho in April 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav mentioned running the Vande Bharat train. Vande Bharat Express can also be run between Rani Kamalapati station and Delhi. The third Vande Bharat train can reportedly depart on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route.

Five new Vande Bharat trains have been acquired by North-Western Railway. By 2023, it’s expected that these trains will run in the North Western Railway zone thanks to a proposal the company produced and submitted to the Railway Board. Yards are currently being readied for maintenance as well.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here