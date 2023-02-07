Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be getting a semi-high speed train in a couple of months. Following the success of the Vande Bharat trains between New Delhi and the city, people in Varanasi are expected to go eastwards to Howrah (West Bengal) in April this year with the introduction of these Express trains.

The new Vande Bharat Express will run between Varanasi and Howrah, reducing the travel time to 6 hours. With 150 kilometres per hour, the Express train is not only going to benefit passengers, but especially traders. The route of the train from Varanasi to Howarah will be via PDDU Nagar, Gaya, and Dhanbad areas.

As per information shared by the railway department, the track repair work between Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar to Gaya railway station is being done on a fast-track basis. Once this Express train is introduced, this will be the second semi-high speed train running from Varanasi, which will operate from the city’s station of the North Eastern Railway.

Following the introduction of the Bharat Express train, travel time between Varanasi and Howrah will be reduced from nearly 12 hours to 6 hours, and to reach Gaya it will take only 2 hours time.

The Vande Baharat Express, which is also known as Train 18, is a semi-high speed train operated by Indian Railways. The first-of-its-kind was flagged off on February 15, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the New Delhi railway station. Termed India’s fastest train to date, the commercial speed of the Express train is 160 km per hour. The speed for the inaugural train from Delhi to Varanasi was restricted to 130 km per hour.

