'Vintage Station, Modern Outlook!': Indian Railways to Redevelop Nagpur as World-class Train Station; Check Images

Nagpur Railway Station will soon undergo a major makeover under the redevelopment project headed by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA). The junction railway station will be remodelled to accommodate as many as 9,000 passengers during peak hours. In addition, the Nagpur junction will also be equipped with 30 lifts, 31 escalators, a parking facility, and an enhanced waiting area.

The tenders for the redevelopment project were floated on June 7 this year. The construction of the station will be executed in EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode and the junction will be designed as a green building – featuring solar panels and rain-harvesting equipment.

The Ministry of Railways also shared a glimpse of what the final result of the project would look like. The images were coupled with a caption that read, “vintage station, modern outlook." The caption mentioned that the station is “envisioned to provide world-class travel experience to passengers and boost socio-economic development in and around the station."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also tweeted images and wrote: “Incredible Infrastructure of #NewIndia. Nagpur Railway Station to receive a proposed makeover soon. Commuters will experience world class travel experience with socio-economic development in & around the station. Appreciate the efforts of [Union Railways Minister] Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari in another tweet wrote: “GoI under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji is actively working towards #TransformingIndia by building World Class Infrastructure across the country."

Elaborating on the parking facility, officials stated that the capacity of the existing east side parking space will be upgraded from 100 to 125 cars, whereas, the east side, which did not have parking facility, will be equipped with one with a capacity of 160 cars. Both the spaces could accommodate more than 1,200 two-wheelers and roughly 1,000 three-wheelers. The station will also have connectivity between the east and the west wings of the junction through a roof plaza and an integrated skywalk.

“Upgradation of the Nagpur station shall be in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a world-class experience to travellers of Indian Railways. The station will be designed as a green-building, especially providing facilities for Divyangs and will boost socio-economic infrastructure in and around Nagpur," Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA, told the Times of India.

Nagpur Railway Station is an important node in the network of the Indian Railways. The station is a junction to routes spanning Howrah-Mumbai, Delhi-Chennai, and the trunk lines in Mumbai.

