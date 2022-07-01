Visit Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas Via This Indian Railways Tour package

Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas are major pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh. While Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is situated in the ancient city of Ujjain, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is located in Khandwa. If you are planning to visit these revered shrines, then IRCTC has a great tour just for you.

Under this tour package, you will be taken to different places in Indore, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandu and Khandwa. The name of this package is Glimpses of Madhya Pradesh – Ujjain and Indore.

IRCTC tweeted about the deal on its official Twitter handle. “Are you a Bhole Nathji’s devotee then this tour is for you. Cover Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple & more with IRCTC Air tour package. For details, visit bit.ly/3NjeF4U," read the tweet.

The tour is of 6 days and 5 nights and includes arrangements for the stay and travel of tourists. It starts on August 5 from Lucknow. Under this, you will get to see Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Harsiddhi temple, Kal Bhairav temple, Maheshwar Ahilya Fort, Shri Raja Rajeshwari Temple and several other tourist attractions.

Cost of the tour package

The cost per person on triple occupancy is Rs 27,150. The cost is Rs 28, 850 per person on double occupancy. At the same time, per person cost on single occupancy is Rs 36,500. For a child of 5 to 11 years, the charge is Rs 23,750.

How to book

You can book this tour by visiting IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC tourist facilitation centres, zonal offices and regional offices.

