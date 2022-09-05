Home » News » Auto » Visit Statue of Unity As Part of IRCTC's Affordable Tour Package For Gujarat

IRCTC's tour package will cost Rs 38,350 for a single tourist.
IRCTC has introduced a great tour package for all those who want to visit Gujarat.

If you are planning to explore the incredible state of Gujarat, then IRCTC has a great tour package for you. With the upcoming festivities, Gujarat is a great choice for a vacation. By availing of IRCTC’s ‘Saurashtra with Statue of Unity tour package’, you can visit some of the major cities of Gujarat as well as its prominent tourist attractions. The highlight of this tour will be a visit to the magnificent Statue of Unity.

The duration of IRCTC’s Gujarat tour package is 6 nights and 7 days. The tour will start from Hyderabad on October 29. The tourists will travel from Hyderabad by air. Booking of this package is being carried out on a first come-first served basis. IRCTC has tweeted about the Saurashtra with Statue of Unity tour package on its official Twitter handle.

Cost of the Saurashtra with Statue of Unity tour package

IRCTC’s tour package will cost Rs 38,350 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 29,650 per person. If you are going on the tour in a group and there are three people in total, then you will have to pay Rs 28,500 per person. For more information about this deal, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com.

