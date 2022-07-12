Vistadome Coaches To Be Introduced To Jabalpur-Ranikmalapati Janshatabdi Express

Passengers of the Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express on the Jabalpur-Ranikmalapati route will get to enjoy the scenic views with the addition of vistadome coaches to the train. The West Central Railway has stated that it will be adding vistadome coaches to the trains on the route soon. Vistadome coaches have large glass panels for windows, rotating seats, a glass roof and observation lounges. All of these features allow passengers to take in the surrounding vista of the passing-by landscape.

The introduction of vistadome coaches on the train line is part of the larger Indian Railways initiative to improve the travel experience and boost tourism across \routes.

The first vistadome coaches were introduced on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018 with an overwhelmingly positive response from passengers. Buoyed by the success, the coaches were also introduced to the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021 and to the Deccan Queen on the Mumbai-Pune route from August 2021.

The vistadome coach on the Deccan Queen has seen a 99 percent occupancy on the Pune to Mumbai leg, with Rs 1.63 crore collected in revenue between June 2021 to May 2022. The coach has seen 100 percent occupancy on the Deccan Express train on the same route with Rs 1.11 crore collected in revenue during the same time period. The Central Railway zone in total has seen 20,407 passengers booking the vistadome coaches with a total of Rs 2.38 crore collected in revenue between October 2021 to December 2021.

Each vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 seats, 180-degree seat rotation, and WiFi-based passenger information systems. The coaches are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology).

