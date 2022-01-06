Vistara Announces 48-Hour Anniversary Sale, Tickets Start at Rs 977 - See All Prices

Tata Sons-owned Vistara has announced a 48-hour sale to celebrate seven years of operations. Under this anniversary sale, Vistara is offering customers a chance to book an all-inclusive one-way ticket starting Rs 977 for Economy, Rs 2677 for Premium Economy and Rs 9777 for Business Class. The sale has begun on January 6 and will last till January 7 and allows for travel from between 21 January 2022 and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

Furthermore, this sale applies to both domestic and international flights, and the airline operator states that an advance of at least 15 days is mandatory to avail domestic fares on Economy and Premium Economy cabins. For Business Class, that number stands at three days, while international travel doesn’t require an advance purchase. Also, do note that the Vistara airfares will be dependent on the distance travelled along the route along with the seats available and is completely based on a first-come, first-served basis.

As mentioned earlier, the sale has already begun from January 6 (midnight) and will go on till just a minute before midnight on January 7, the company said in a release. Those interested can go ahead and book their travel tickets through Vistara’s online website or through the Android or Apple mobile apps.

One can also go ahead book their Vistara anniversary sale tickets at the company’s Aiport Ticket Offices (ATOs), Online Travel Agencies, travel agents or the airline’s call centre.

This serves up as a great opportunity for those looking to book air tickets to travel in the near future.

