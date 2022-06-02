Vistara Fined Rs 10 Lakh by DGCA for Takeoff and Landing Clearance Violation

Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara airlines. This has been done due to the airline violating takeoff and landing clearance as it was given to first officers without conducting any training, as per a DGCA official. This incident occurred at Indore.

This comes after DGCA recently imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents who were accompanying him also decided not to enter the plane.

The DGCA had on May 9 formed a three-member team to investigate the incident. “It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation," said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

More compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child, and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers, it mentioned. Special situations deserve extraordinary responses but the airline’s staff failed to rise up to the occasion, and in the process, committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (regulations), it noted.

(With PTI Inputs)

