Vistara Flight Connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to Start from May 20

Vistara has announced that it will start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from May 20 onwards. “The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively, and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3," the airline’s statement noted.

Coimbatore is the 31st city in the country to be connected with Vistara flights, it mentioned.

Recently, Vistara announced its partnership with Aerospace Software Development (ASD) and became the first scheduled Indian airline to deploy RFIDAeroCheck technology as part of its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards. ASD’s RFIDAeroCheck will track the presence and expiration of emergency equipment on the airline’s entire fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

The RFIDAeroCheck technology enables efficient management of all life-limited components, ensuring their presence on the aircraft as well as tracking expiry dates. This is done by storing information related to tracked components within a server-wide application database including information on defined equipment types, aircraft locations and configurations as well as information on various parts. Using the latest ATA Spec2000 and GS1 standards, RFIDAeroCheck is fully compliant with industry standards.

With the RFIDAeroCheck, aircraft scans can be completed within minutes, ensuring accurate data and timely information regarding upcoming requirements. For instance, an RFID maintenance scan on a Boeing 787 aircraft (with 288 life vests on board) can be completed in less than a minute by simply walking down the aisle.

An O2 Generator presence and expiry check which takes 4 man-hours on average (usually 2 mechanics spending 2 hours each) can be completed in 30 seconds.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

