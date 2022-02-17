Vistara Flight to Amritsar Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport Due to Technical Snag

A Vistara flight bound to Amritsar made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport today morning due to a technical snag. The Vistara flight, scheduled to fly to Amritsar, had 146 passengers on board when it took off from the Delhi Airport. Soon after the take-off, the pilot detected an issue following which immediate contact was made with the airport authorities. Initial reports suggest that the emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2 of Delhi Airport. An alarm was sounded and agencies such as the police and the fire brigade were called. It is also being said that, as per a senior police official, the call regarding the emergency landing came at 10:15 AM. Thankfully, no one has been hurt in this incident and six fire engines were rushed to the Indira Gandhi International airport.

>Further details are awaited regarding the issue

Advertisement

This incident comes after a similar situation occurred in late October last year. A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here after a passenger complained of breathlessness and fainted, an airport official had said. The Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30 pm on Thursday and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who was travelling in Vistara’s flight, complained of breathlessness and fainted. The Bengaluru-Delhi flight landed under medical emergency around 9.30 pm at Indore airport after being diverted," the airport’s in-charge director Pramod Kumar Sharma had said. The passenger was rushed to Banthia Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead after an examination.

>Also Watch:

“Agrawal succumbed on way to hospital from the airport and looking at his condition, it appears that he must have suffered a heart attack," the director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Banthia had said.

Advertisement

(WITH INPUTS FROM IANS AND PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.