Vistara Launches Direct Flights on Delhi-Coimbatore Route, Check Full Flight Schedule

Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Vistara has said that direct services on Mumbai-Coimbatore and Bengaluru-Coimbatore routes will follow on 27 May and 03 June, respectively

News18.com
Updated: May 21, 2022, 13:10 IST

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated direct daily flights between Delhi and Coimbatore. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting 27 May 2022, and double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route starting 03 June 2022.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network. With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too."

SectorFlight No.Days of OperationDepartureArrival
DELHI – COIMBATORE – DELHI (Effective 20 May 2022)
Delhi - CoimbatoreUK 0533Daily1145 hrs1440 hrs
Coimbatore - DelhiUK 0534Daily1515 hrs1820 hrs
MUMBAI – COIMBATORE – MUMBAI (Effective 27 May 2022)
Mumbai - CoimbatoreUK 0521Daily1110 hrs1255 hrs
Coimbatore - MumbaiUK 0522Daily1330 hrs1520 hrs
BENGALURU – COIMBATORE – BENGALURU (Effective 03 June 2022)
Bengaluru - CoimbatoreUK 0511Daily0700 hrs0755 hrs
Coimbatore - BengaluruUK 0512Daily0830 hrs0930 hrs
Bengaluru - CoimbatoreUK 0513Daily1925 hrs2020 hrs
Coimbatore - BengaluruUK 0514Daily2055 hrs2145 hrs

first published: May 21, 2022, 13:10 IST