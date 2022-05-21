Vistara Launches Direct Flights on Delhi-Coimbatore Route, Check Full Flight Schedule

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated direct daily flights between Delhi and Coimbatore. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting 27 May 2022, and double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route starting 03 June 2022.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network. With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too."

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival DELHI – COIMBATORE – DELHI (Effective 20 May 2022) Delhi - Coimbatore UK 0533 Daily 1145 hrs 1440 hrs Coimbatore - Delhi UK 0534 Daily 1515 hrs 1820 hrs MUMBAI – COIMBATORE – MUMBAI (Effective 27 May 2022) Mumbai - Coimbatore UK 0521 Daily 1110 hrs 1255 hrs Coimbatore - Mumbai UK 0522 Daily 1330 hrs 1520 hrs BENGALURU – COIMBATORE – BENGALURU (Effective 03 June 2022) Bengaluru - Coimbatore UK 0511 Daily 0700 hrs 0755 hrs Coimbatore - Bengaluru UK 0512 Daily 0830 hrs 0930 hrs Bengaluru - Coimbatore UK 0513 Daily 1925 hrs 2020 hrs Coimbatore - Bengaluru UK 0514 Daily 2055 hrs 2145 hrs

