Vistara Launches Direct Flights on Delhi-Coimbatore Route, Check Full Flight Schedule

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated direct daily flights between Delhi and Coimbatore. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route starting 27 May 2022, and double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route starting 03 June 2022.
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network. With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too."
