Vistara Starts Live TV Service on Dreamliner Aircrafts, Details Here

Vistara has launched live TV on-board its Dreamliner aircrafts and it intends to extend this service to other aircrafts in future. The Dreamliner planes operate on international routes.

The fliers will be able to access two sports channels and three news channels. “We have introduced Live TV on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, helping our customers to feel connected with the rest of the world even at 35,000 ft. The service is currently available on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and we are looking at expanding it to more aircraft in our fleet in the coming months," the spokesperson said.

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited while it boasts of 53 aircrafts in the fleet, including two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Over 35 million people have flown with the airlines since the start of operations.

Meanwhile, in other news, Vistara also started a daily non-stop Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight recently. This information was shared by its CEO Vinod Kannan. The maiden flight from Mumbai took off at 07:10 PM (IST) and reached Abu Dhabi at 20:40 Hours.

“The airline has been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region. We are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network. UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia’s best airline on this route," said Kannan while launching the inaugural flight.

Schedule of flights to/from Abu Dhabi, effective from October 1, will be Mumbai-Abu Dhabi (flight UK 0255) Daily 1910 Hrs 2040 Hrs and Abu Dhabi-Mumbai (flight UK 0256) Daily 2140 Hrs 0235 Hrs (+1).

