Vokswagen Taigun SUV Sold Out for 2021 in India, Crosses 18,000 Bookings Since Launch

Volkswagen’s recently launched mid-size SUV Taigun has received over 18 thousand bookings since its India debut on September 23. The SUV reportedly has been receiving an average of 250 bookings per day and has sold out its planned production volumes for 2021. The developments were confirmed by the company’s India Brand Director Ashish Gupta. The mid-size SUV which was introduced at a starting price of Rs 10.5 lakhs in India had received nearly 12,000 pre-booking ahead of its launch. The overwhelming response from customers continued after the launch and Volkswagen could now shut the car’s booking temporarily

Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Taigun comes with a longer wheelbase and a higher ground clearance to match the Indian conditions. It's loaded with all the modern safety and convenience features including ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, sunroof, wireless charging and others.

The SUV is available in two turbocharged petrol engine options that include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit that's equipped with abilities to deliver 115 bhp of power and 175Nm of peak torque. The engine variant is available with a choice between a six-speed manual transmission unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

The Taigun also has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit that produces up to 148bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine option is paired with a six-speed manual transmission unit and a seven-speed DSG unit.

Available in four trim options Comfortline, Highline, Topline and GT, Volkswagen Taigun is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is placed in a highly competitive segment that boasts of a lineup of successful products like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Renault Duster and others. Volkswagen, however, will be more than happy with the initial overwhelming response and will be hoping to continue the momentum in the bid to establish Taigun as a successful SUV.

