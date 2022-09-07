Volkswagen Delivers Over 5,000 Units of Virtus in Just Over 2 Months, Sets Record

The German-engineered Volkswagen Virtus has been delivered to over 5000 customers across India in just over two months. Since its market introduction in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has achieved two records. It created its first national record in the India Book of Records from Kerala along with achieving its global recognition in the Asia Book of Records from Gujarat, by being the only sedan to be delivered to maximum customers in a day.

Sharing his thoughts, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Virtus is a strong product offering in the premium midsize sedan segment in India with its ‘Big by’ design and features. The acceptance and admiration given by our customers to the Virtus are overwhelming and we look forward to delighting many more customers with our best-in-class products and services."

The new Volkswagen Virtus is available across 152 sales touchpoints in India at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus is now available under the Volkswagen Subscription and Power Lease which enables customers to choose from their preferred ownership models.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered under the Dynamic and Performance Line variants. The Performance Line is equipped with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, delivering peak power of 110 kW (150PS) from 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm at 1600 to 3500 rpm. The 1.0-litre TSI engine on the Dynamic Line is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission, delivering 85kW (115PS) power ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and 178 Nm of torque at 1750 to 4500 rpm.

The new Virtus is available in six colour options – Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.

