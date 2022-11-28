Volkswagen Group's Aurangabad Production Facility Turns 100 Percent Green

Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad factory has switched to 100 percent ‘green’ energy, well ahead of its 2025 target. It is the first automobile manufacturing unit in Aurangabad to be certified as a Green Energy Plant by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Commenting on the milestone, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “Sustainability is a key pillar of the Group’s corporate strategy. It is also a cornerstone of our manufacturing processes. In the Volkswagen Group, ‘goTOzero’ is not only a roadmap for effective climate protection, it is also an integral strategic initiative towards sustainable mobility."

This production facility is managed by ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) which is also responsible for the operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – in India.

We take a holistic approach to decarbonisation – from production through service life to recycling. We are enormously proud of achieving 100% Green Energy Certification for our Aurangabad facility well in advance of the target date. This feat moves us closer to our goal of achieving carbon neutrality in our manufacturing operations by the second half of the decade and motivates us to forge ahead with our Green Future initiatives," added Arora.

Nearly four years back in 2018, the Aurangabad facility had increased its capacity usage of ‘green’ energy and commissioned a 980 kWp rooftop solar power plant to meet 40 percent of its annual energy requirement. It swapped the external energy supply with renewable energy.

Now, the Aurangabad plant will achieve an approximately 48 percent reduction in CO2 every year. As part of its ‘goTOzero’ mission, the VW Group aims to become a carbon-neutral company by 2050.

