Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover with 480 Km Range Spotted Testing in India

Volkswagen has been spotted testing their electric crossover ID.4 in India. The upcoming crossover was spotted testing in its high-performance GTX variant on the Indian roads. The first high-riding vehicle in the ID EV range by the German automaker, the ID.4 is likely to arrive in both AWD (all-wheel-drive) and RWD (rear wheel drives) variants. The upcoming crossover is based on Volkswagen’s ID Crozz concept which was unveiled globally in 2020.

The test vehicle, caught in sight, featured a red paint scheme with black detailing. The EV is equipped with futuristic-looking 20-inch alloy wheels and has pop-out door handles that give it an ultra-smooth finish. The rear of the car features the GTX badging with prominence.

Advertisement

The exteriors of this ID.4 in the GTX guise sports elements typical to the Volkswagen crossover design language- such as a single-piece grille, headlamps, and the wheel design. The lines on the side, a chunky rear-end and a thick D-pillar further assert the vehicle’s crossover credentials. On the rear end, the ID.4 has Volkswagen’s single bar taillight.

The ID.4 test mule seems to have an all-black interior with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Sporting a spoke steering wheel design, the EV is likely to come featuring a digital instrument cluster. While the mechanical details of India-bound ID.4 are yet to be confirmed. The GTX variant of the electric crossover sold globally comes packed with a 77 kWh battery pack and paired with abilities to deliver 299 bhp of power. The company claims that this variant of ID.4 can go up to 480 km on a single charge.

This ID.4 EV is currently produced for various markets in America, Germany, and China. All its versions get standard AC charging while DC ultra-fast charging is available in the models with higher specifications. The fast charging setup can juice up the battery pack in close to 35 minutes.

Advertisement

An official confirmation on the launch date of Volkswagen ID.4 in India is still awaited.

Source

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here