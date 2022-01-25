Volkswagen ID. Buzz Electric Minivan Global Debut Scheduled For March 9

German automobile giant Volkswagen teased the final production-spec version of the ID. Buzz concept electric van. The company shared a video of its new concept vehicle which looks like an electric reincarnation of its beloved Microbus or Kombi on social media, which is set to make its international debut on March 9.

“The VW ID BUZZ is coming soon! We have adapted a true Volkswagen classic to the challenges of modern mobility. Behind its aerodynamic shape hides a smart high-tech EV which will take the eMobility game to a whole new level. Watch the video and get excited,” Volkswagen News tweeted along with the video earlier.

Watch it here:

VW had earlier showcased a few prototypes for a new Microbus over the past decade (read Budd.E and the Bulli). But those plans never made it to production. However, with the ID. Buzz already breaching that hurdle, it is touted as one of the most anticipated and most hyped products from the German brand, ever since this model made its first appearance back in 2017. Over time, the company has been teasing images of the model covered in camouflage pattern and the above video clip closely follows that scheme.

Needless to say, the final production variant looks radically different from the concept displayed earlier but the vehicle may or may not be called the ID. Buzz. As VW has not officially revealed the nameplate of its new concept; however, it is anticipated to be the successor to the iconic Microbus.

Additionally, Volkswagen is determined to take its ID. Buzz electric bus from concept vehicles towards mass production next year. As they move forward with electrification, the company has also made it clear that software, technology, and e-mobility will be key focal points in order to compete with the closest rival Tesla.

Their new electric Transporter is expected to launch in Europe in the third quarter of 2022, with US deliveries to follow in 2023. However, its India launch won’t be happening anytime soon.

