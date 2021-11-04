Volkswagen Inaugurates New Showroom Facility in East Delhi, 17th in NCR

Volkswagen Passenger Cars has inaugurated a new outlet in the capital city, Volkswagen Delhi East at Plot No. 28, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj, Delhi 110 092.

With the inauguration of the new outlet, Volkswagen India has a presence of 17 sales and service touchpoints in Delhi NCR region. The newly inaugurated facility comprises of a 06 car display that will assist in showcasing the latest product offerings to customers such as the recently launched Volkswagen Taigun.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. Being a SUV driven market it suits perfectly to our new SUVW entrant, the Volkswagen Taigun. With the inauguration of the Delhi East outlet, we will be able to offer our customers accessible and premium mobility solutions, in-turn enhancing our presence in the region."

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership Ajay Agarwal, Dealer Principal, Volkswagen Delhi East said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German engineered cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world renowned standards of customer care and service."

