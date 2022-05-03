Volkswagen Signs Partnership With Qualcomm For Chips for Automated Driving - Report

Volkswagen has set up a years-long partnership with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm to develop automated driving technology, with the contract set to run until 2031, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The car giant will use Qualcomm’s system-on-a-chip (SoC), developed specifically for automated driving, across all brands worldwide starting in 2026, the newspaper said citing company sources.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess travelled to Qualcomm’s headquarters in San Diego in mid-April, where they agreed to the conditions of the deal, which sources say will cost VW around 1 billion euros, according to Handelsblatt.

The company said it will increase prices of select models in India ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh from January 1 to offset rising input costs. Under the revised prices, Volvo Car India said its SUV XC40 T4 R Design variant will cost Rs 2 lakh more at Rs 43.25 lakh, while XC60 B5 Inscription SUV will be priced at Rs 63.5 lakh, an increase of Rs 1.6 lakh.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

Similarly, the company’s sedan S90 will be costlier by Rs 3 lakh at Rs 64.9 lakh, while the top-end SUV XC90 will cost Rs 1 lakh more at Rs 90.9 lakh from the beginning of the next month. Explaining the reason behind the price hike, the company said, “Over the past few years, a volatile forex (foreign exchange) situation, disruption of global supply chains, owing to pandemic induced restrictions and inflationary trends, have led to increased costs of inputs." As with the rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car has also been impacted by rising input costs, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.