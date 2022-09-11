Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition Launched in India, Gets 11 New Features

Volkswagen India has launched the First Anniversary Edition of the Taigun SUV in the country. Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition has been introduced in a price range of Rs 15.40-16.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. The German automaker further revealed that the Taigun SUV has received more than 40,000 bookings till date while 22,000 units have been delivered as of now.

Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition is offered on the range-topping Topline variant with the 1.0L TSI petrol engine. It is offered with a manual and automatic transmission. Needless to state, the “1st" anniversary badging is visible at several places on the outside as well as inside the cabin. The SUV is availale in three colour schemes namely Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue (new).

Advertisement

Furthermore, Volkswagen has introduced 11 new features in the Taigun First Anniversary Edition in the form of high lux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminum pedals. Some of the notable safety features onboard include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), 6 airbags, reverse camera, tyre pressure deflation warning system and 3-point rear seat belts.

Under the bonnet, Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition gets a 1.0L TSI petrol engine which develops top power of 113 bhp and peak torque of 178 Nm. It can be availed with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automati transmission with mileage figures of 19.20kmpl and 17.23kmpl, respectively.

Advertisement

The First Anniversary Edition is available across the 152 Volkswagen dealer outlets in the country. Celebrating the milestone, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers."

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross in Pics - See Design, Features, Interior and More in Detail

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here