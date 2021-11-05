Volkswagen Taigun Receives Over 18,000 Bookings Since Launch, Overtakes Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that its Taigun SUV has helped the brand achieve a Y-o-Y growth of 50 per cent. The company has received more than 18,000 bookings for the model which is now sold out for 2021 overtaking its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq.

In terms of looks, the Volkswagen Taigun hones square-shaped LED headlamps, and neatly placed horizontal LED DRLs. The bumper comes with a tone duality and a moustache-like chrome grille, giving the car a robust yet elegant look. The car also has a faux silver plate at the belly of the bonnet.

Then there are more design elements like the roof rails, blacked-out tail lamps, integrated spoiler and much more to make it stand out from the crowd. Volkswagen is offering 5 colour options with the Taigun among which Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red are the ones to look out for. Overall the SUV is not as big as some of the rivals but is more premium than everyone else.

On the inside, the Taigun gets simple, clutter-free, high-quality interiors and more than anything, easy on the eye. It gets a unique casing and also the use of body-coloured panels on the dashboard to add to the premium touch. However, the car does miss out on a panoramic sunroof and an elaborate connected technology for easy driving.

What it gets, however, is a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto is and Apple Carplay along with the Volkswagen Connect app, but not with embedded sim, hence fewer functionalities. It also gets Ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with red colour that adds a sporty touch, and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster among other features.

Volkswagen also claims that the Taigun gets the best-in-segment legroom thanks to the sculpted rear seats which have a nice holding effect. The floor at the rear has a flat tunnel making it easy for 3 passengers to sit with ease, at least in the legroom department.

The vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats to provide utmost comfortability, and an electric sunroof with ambient lighting to give a touch of suave. Moreover, the Volkswagen vehicle is as safe as it is classy. The vehicle has a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.

The Taigun gets an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

