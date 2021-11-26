Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Facelift Production Commences in India, Launch on December 7

After unveiling the Tiguan facelift earlier this year, Volkswagen India has announced the start of production of its latest SUVW, at its Aurangabad plant. As promised by VW earlier, the Tiguan marks the fourth new SUVW, one which is set to launch on December 7, 2021. The updated Tiguan is built on the globally renowned MQB platform and will come with a host of changes, especially in the design department, compared to the seven-seater Tiguan AllSpace. Mind you, the Tiguan facelift will be a five-seater and, additionally, come with VW’s all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Commenting on the announcement, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “We are committed to continuously providing our customers with the best of technology and exciting products from Volkswagen Group and the introduction of new Tiguan is a testament to the same. The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment."

Furthermore, the new generation Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission, pretty much the same as the AllSpace before it. Those interested in VW’s upcoming SUV can register their interest either on the official website or the closest dealership. Once it does arrive, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, so expect pricing to be around the 25-lakh range.

