Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Customer Deliveries Commence in India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the commencement of customer deliveries of their flagship SUV Tiguan, across the country. The new Tiguan is available across our 150 sales touchpoints in seven different colour options. The Tiguan comes with 4EVER Care, the Volkswagen brands’ standard peace of mind package for Indian customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner."

Volkswagen India has recently launched the car in India with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Tiguan is built on the globally renowned MQB platform and will come with a host of changes, especially in the design department, compared to the seven-seater Tiguan AllSpace.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Airport Food is More Expensive Than Outside? Here Are Five Reasons

Mind you, the Tiguan facelift will be a five-seater and, additionally, come with VW’s all-wheel-drive system as standard.

>Also Watch:

Furthermore, the new generation Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission, pretty much the same as the AllSpace before it. Moreover, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift goes up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.