Volkswagen to Restore Push Buttons and Ditch the Haptic Steering Wheel Panel

German auto giant Volkswagen is preparing to replace touch-sensitive displays with push buttons on the steering wheels of its vehicles. In a post on LinkedIn, Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schafer made a suggestion about this move. It’s ironic that this occurs at the same time as the German carmaker is under harsh criticism for adding touch-sensitive buttons to the steering wheels of some of its most recent models.

Volkswagen is changing its portfolio and design, according to Schafer’s social media statement. According to the CEO, it also makes car operating more straightforward. “We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW," he wrote.

The automaker may have taken note of consumer complaints and has pledged to address the problem by switching from touch-sensitive controls to traditional push buttons. The haptic buttons require precise pressing and are susceptible to unintended brushing when your hands pass over the steering wheel.

Advertisement

Neither Schafer nor Volkswagen have specified a timeframe for the revised steering wheel’s reintroduction. It is also not clear which of its vehicles will get the new steering wheel. A couple of years ago, haptic steering wheels first appeared on the market. The Polo GTI and D.4 are just a few of the Volkswagen models that include touch-sensitive panels on the steering wheel.

The first vehicle to do away with the touch panel may be the face-lifted Volkswagen Golf scheduled for 2023. A prototype with a sizeable infotainment system touchscreen but conventional steering wheel controls was sighted at the end of the previous month. Many owners complain that reintroducing traditional buttons only addresses half of the car’s interior issues.

All of the modifications Volkswagen expects to implement with the Golf facelift next year will most likely be carried over to sister brands SEAT/Cupra Leon and Skoda Octavia.

Read all the Latest Auto News here