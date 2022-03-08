Home» News»Auto»Volkswagen Virtus Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Variants, Launch Date and More

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Variants, Launch Date and More

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil Live Updates. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil Live Updates: The Volkswagen Virtus is set to be unveiled globally in India today and the new sedan will be the latest Volkswagen in India.

The Volkswagen Virtus is the latest Volkswagen in India and the Volkswagen Virtus is also a sedan offering that will come from Volkswagen for the Indian market in the coming months. Today, Volkswagen will be taking the wraps off of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan globally and it will be based on the same Volkswagen MQB A0 IN platform which also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun and the recently launched Skoda Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be powered by two two engine options - a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre engine option and could come with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Additionally, the Volkswagen Virtus is also expected to come with a fully-digital instrument cluster, sunroof and a wireless charger as well. With the launch of the Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen will be contesting in the sedan market once again and will compete with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Skoda Slavia, so without a doubt, the Volkswagen Virtus has big shoes to fill.

So Tune in as we bring you all the updates straight from the unveil event of the Volkswagen Virtus.

WATCH VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUS UNVEIL LIVE:

Mar 08, 2022

09:47 (IST)

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil LIVE Updates: The Volkswagen Virtus is built on the same MQB A0 IN platform that also underpins the recently launched Skoda Slavia. Think of the Volkswagen Virtus as what the Volkswagen Taigun is to the Skoda Kushaq.

Mar 08, 2022

09:11 (IST)

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil LIVE Updates: Welcome to the updates about the Volkswagen Virtus global unveil. Here, we will be telling you about the features, design, variants, colour options, bookings and more of the Volkswagen Virtus, LIVE!

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil Live Updates. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Here are all the updates LIVE from the Volkswagen Virtus unveil event.

