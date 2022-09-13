Volvo is geared up to unveil the facelifted versions of the XC40 and XC90 in the Indian market. The new version of both the SUVs is likely to be unveiled on 21 September 2022. While for XC90, the facelift is likely to only be about cosmetic changes, the XC40 is expected to get a mild hybrid powertrain instead of the petrol-only unit that we have seen so far, reported CarDekho. The XC 90 already comes packed with mild hybrid technology. The SUV is likely to arrive with a series of cosmetic updates that include a frameless grille, sharper headlamps, flared wheel arches, tweaked bumper, and updated paint scheme options.

On the inside, the cabin of the XC40 will come with ventilated front seats, a wireless charger along with a host of safety and convenience features including multiple airbags, ADAS function, and a 360-degree-view camera among others. Powering the machine will be a 2.0-litre mild hybrid setup tuned to deliver an output of 194 bhp of power. The unit likely will be tuned to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that we have seen on the global variant of the car

The facelifted 2023 version of the Volvo XC90 will come with a chromed grille, flared wheel arches, updates alloys and sleek LED headlamps while retaining the overall design language of the outgoing model.

The SUV will also sport a new touchscreen infotainment system, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and multiple airbags along with a host of other features.

Powering the XC90 will be the same 2.0 petrol unit paired with a mild-hybrid powertrain featuring a 48V electric motor. The unit is tuned to deliver 296hp of peak power and 420Nm of torque. The unit is set to come paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox.

The final word on the pricing of the updated versions of the SUV is yet to be out. Presently, the XC40 retails in India at a starting price tag of Rs 44.5 lakh whereas the bigger sibling XC90 costs close to Rs 94 lakhs (ex-showroom).

