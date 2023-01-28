During the festive seasons, it is quite a challenge for passengers to get a confirmed ticket on trains. A prior booking for almost a month can help some passengers if their stations have an average footfall. But what about stations that have large crowds? In such cases, it is difficult for the passengers to get confirmed tickets. But the readers need to know that there is a way they can get a confirmed ticket before Holi.

The trains operate based on zones and divisions. And every zone has different rules and regulations for tickets. Always remember that if you book your tickets from the first station of the route, you stand a bigger chance of getting a confirmed ticket during the festive season.

Let’s understand this with an example. Let’s say station X is the starting point for train A. Following X station, the route also includes Y and Z stations, from which a significant portion of passengers board the train. In this case, the railways combine the allotted number of seats for X, Y, and Z stations. Following that, other stations must adhere to a separate quota.

Let’s understand with the help of Bihar’s two main stations — Sonpur and Chhapra. To reach Sonpur, the train will pass through Hajipur, Samastipur, Barauni, Darbhanga, Katihar, Chhapra, Siwan, and Gorakhpur, and then Sonpur. Let us tell you that most train reservation policies change as they cross Sonpur due to the change in divisions. So if you are travelling from Darbhanga to Sonpur, you can purchase a ticket from the station of origin. Hence, more seats will be available to you.

