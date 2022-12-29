Want To Extend Your Train Ticket To Another Station? This Service Got You Covered

The Indian Railways ensures that passengers and their convenience are their top priority. From time to Time, the Indian Railways announces changes in train schedules and ease in operations making it easy for passengers to book tickets and reducing the steps involved in the process along the way. The railways has shown a lot of improvement in terms of flexibility in the rules regarding railway tickets.

The latest is that the Indian Railways has announced that people can upgrade their tickets if they want to travel further while they are on their journey. Known as the Ticket Extend Service, this new service will enable the passengers to approach a TTE on the train and show their ticket, requesting an extension of the journey. Along with this, you will have to give a good reason for why the ticket was limited to an undesired station.

The TTE will make a ticket to travel as far as the passenger wants and charge some extra money. It is to be noted that the fare charged will be on a point-to-point basis i.e., it will be equal to the cost of a new ticket from the original terminal station to the extended station.

Advertisement

The Ticket Extend Service will be available for unreserved tickets which means that you can upgrade a general ticket anytime but reserved tickets, they can only be upgraded once the seat is available for the station up to which the extension request is placed.

Read all the Latest Auto News here