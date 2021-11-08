Watch: 2021 Honda Civic Scores Full 5 Star Crash Test Safety Rating by ASEAN NCAP

The 2021 Honda Civic has earned a 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test. In its third crash test under ASEAN NCAP, the new-gen Civic was tested with the EL+ variant (MY 2021). Though the testing unit was sourced from Indonesia, the new ratings will be applicable to models being sold in Singapore along with Indonesia. The latest safety ratings validate Civic’s security feature list that includes electronic stability control, ABS, AEB City, AEB Pedestrian, child presence detection (CPD), auto high beam (AHB) and pedestrian protection technology along with four airbags.

In the crash test, the new-gen Civic managed the range of adequate to good, for both driver and passengers in terms of a frontal impact. While the car managed an adequate protection rating for chest and lower leg, the rating for head and upper leg was rated good. The front offset test showed that the new-gen Civic’s frontal occupant compartment was stable. The Civic also performed well in the side-impact safety. While the car scored a rating of 14.54 points for frontal impact, its side-impact score was 8.0 points and head protection technology rating was 6.4 points. Overall, the Civic scored 29.28 out of 32 points in terms of adult occupant protection.

In terms of child occupation protection, the new-gen Civic scored 46.72 points out of the total 51 points in child occupant protection. The testing unit was assessed for the safety of 18-month-old and 3-year-old children with safety equipment that included restraint and ISOFIX mounts.

The safety assist features of the Civic showed good results and it scored 19.07 points out of the maximum 21 points. The new-gen Civic comes with ABS, AEB, ESC, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, driver attention monitor and lane keep assist as standard across all variants, reports Rushlane.

However, one aspect where the car could not deliver the result like other segments was the motorcyclist safety where it scored only 8.32 out of 16 points. The Civic also lagged in blind spot detection and got 2.32 points out of 8. Due to the absence of a rear-view camera, the car could not open its account in the rear visualization score.

Honda Civic which was relaunched in the Indian market in 2019 after discontinuation in 2013 was discontinued again in December last year due to low sales.

