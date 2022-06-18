WATCH: Another Electric Scooter from Pure EV Catches Fire, This Time in Gujarat

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry awaits new government quality-centric guidelines, another e-scooter belonging to Pure EV went into flames in Gujarat. The fire incident occurred at a house in Suvidhinath Society in Patan district on Thursday when the Pure EV’s EPluto 7G e-scooter was being charged, as seen in a video that went viral on social media. In the video, one can see the scooter in flames and the charger that is still plugged into the e-scooter. No casualties were reported. This was the fifth incident of fire related to Pure Energy’s electric scooters. Pure EV was yet to release a statement about the cause of the fire. To date, four other Pure EV e-scooters caught fire, the fourth one being reported last month from Hyderabad. Pure EV had recalled 2,000 electric scooters in April.

As fires and explosions in electric two-wheelers continue unabated, the government is all set to introduce EV battery standards (BIS standards) for EV two-wheelers that will be expanded to four-wheelers at a later stage. The BIS standards for EV batteries will look into “size, connectors, specification and minimum quality of cells, the battery’s capacity".

NITI Aayog, in a recent discussion paper, also stressed upon the need for BIS standards as the first step towards a national battery swapping policy. The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country. The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires. The government is now working on new quality-centric guidelines for EVs that will be unveiled soon.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April.

