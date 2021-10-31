Watch: Delhi Airport Resumes Flight Operations from T1 Terminal After 18 Months

The Delhi airport has resumed flight operations at its T1 terminal after almost 18 months of closure. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had announced the opening of the terminal earlier this month. The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively.

With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport is now fully functional. The official Twitter handle for the Delhi Airport also shared video and photos of the first scheduled flight arriving at Terminal 1 after 18 months.

The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening was an Indigo flight that departed for Mumbai at 0105 hours. The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020.

“With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL. According to aviation industry sources, carriers are currently operating around 70 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic passenger flights within India and approximately 20 per cent of pre-Covid international passenger flights from India.

