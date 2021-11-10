Watch: First-Ever Drag Race Between Fully-Electric Flying Cars Takes Place

The last week of October saw the world’s first flying car drag race taking place in the deserts of South Australia. Two flying cars competed in a “giant leap forward for the development of electric flying cars." Airspeeder’s first electric flying car racing season, the first event of its kind, was created by Alauda Aeronautics. For the true battle of speed, the Alauda technical team pitted two Mk3s against each other in a friendly competition.

Both sides adopted a strategy in line with the conditions in a 300m drag strip over the selected desert location. The teams, composed of engineers and official remote test pilots, took control of full-scale electric flying cars. Navigating electronically governed race tracks in some of the world’s most visually arresting scenery.

The Airspeeder’s very first drag race was part of a key pre-season testing session for EXA, a proposed international competition that is scheduled for next year. The racing series serves as practical demonstrators for the new vehicles.

A video has been shared online which gives a stunning preview of how the elite pilots took to the skies to race prop-to-prop. Team Bravo (red) won after crossing the line ahead of Team Alpha (black) by three seconds.

With the conclusion of the historic first drag-race, Alauda is poised to declare the first-ever electric flying car Grand Prix calendar under the EXA Series banner. The remotely piloted races will serve as a vital feeder series that develops the technology that underpins the sport.

Upcoming race events using eVTOLs will see a grid of full-scale electric flying cars known as Speeders, broadly controlled by Alauda. The EXA races will see teams drawn from a broad range of industries across the world compete but technical and tactical freedom to gain a competitive edge will be provided.

