Watch: Hyderabad Man Burns Bike After Fined by Traffic Police for Riding Dangerously

In an unusually tragic incident, a 45-year old man burnt his bike after being fined by the cops for traffic violation near Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad. The video showing the man setting his motorcycle on fire has created euphoria on social media.

In the video, one can clearly see the traffic police personnel attempting to douse the fire as the incident led to disruption in traffic for a brief moment. The 45-year old individual identified as S Ashok was fined by the traffic policeman for riding in wrong direction. Upon being confronted, he started arguing and quarelling with them.

“On October 3, a video surfaced of a two-wheeler being set on fire by its rider after traffic police stopped his vehicle," says AV Ranganath, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad. The police officials have stated that S Ashok is a habitual offender.

S Ashok was first stopped by the home gurard officer on duty of SR Nagar traffic police station at around 4.20 pm. After a heated conversation, the offender Ashok went inside his house, only to come back with a bottle of petrol which he sprayed on the motorcycle to burn it.

