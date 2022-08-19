WATCH: Indian Railways Share Progress Report of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Project in Uttarakhand

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Ministry of Railways has shared the current status of Rishikesh - Karnaprayag Project on its Twitter handle. The proposed 125.20-km single-track railways line between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag is part of the Char Dham project connecting the four important pilgrimage in the state- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The construction of the railway line is slated to reduce the travel time between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag down to just 2 hours. Currently, it takes over 7 hours to travel between the two places via the road route. The construction of the proposed rail line is set to be completed by December 2024.

RISHIKESH - KARNAPRAYAG PROJECT PROGRESS REPORT:

Land Acquisition: 100% Forest Clearance: 100% Tunnelling Work: 58.7 km completed Adits: 7 completed Major Bridges: Work in progress on 17, of which 2 are near completion Minor Bridges: 15 of 34 completed

In May, Ministry of Railways has tweeted: “Despite the geographical challenges of the tough terrains of Uttarakhand the project is gaining momentum. It will boost the socio, economic & cultural development in the region &aim towards last mile connectivity."

The construction of a 1,012-meter-long tunnel between Shivpuri and Byasi for the priject was completed in a record 26 days in April. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said the tunnel was constructed using the New Austrian tunnelling method (NATM) amidst the difficult geographical condition of the route.

In April 2022, Minister of Railways Ashwini Viashnaw in his reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha informed that the Rishikesh – Karanprayag new line project will be completed with an estimated budget of Rs 16,216 crore.

Of the total budget, Rs 6618 crore has been spent and an outlay of Rs 4200 crore has been allocated a budget for the 2021-22 financial year. The Rishikesh – Karanprayag railways line was sanctioned in the 2010-2011 budget.

The minister added that the process of land acquisition and forest clearance for the projects had been completed and the railway had also received ‘No Objection Certificates’ from the gram sabhas located along the route. The schemes for the compensation as well as rehabilitation of the affected families have been provided as per the provisions given in three Schedules of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha.

