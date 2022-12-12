Watch: Mahindra Scorpio N Awarded 5-Star Safety Rating by Global NCAP

Mahindra Scorpio N has been awarded the highest 5-star safety rating in the crash tests carried out by the Global NCAP. The SUV received a score of five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.

Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested in its basic safety specification which included safety features like dual front airbags and ABS. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not offered as standard safety features however curtain airbags are standard in the mid and top grades. Though the absence of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols."

Global NCAP’s updated protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models. In addition, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. Mahindra Scorpio was tested in compliance with the requirements of Global NCAP’s voluntary test procedure.

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “Indian manufacturers such as Mahindra have clearly demonstrated their ongoing commitment to improving vehicle safety performance. This is very welcome and we look forward to this promising momentum being maintained when Bharat NCAP is launched next year."

