Watch: Man Buys TVS Jupiter Scooter Worth Rs 50,000 by Paying with Coins

A young man from Rudrapur, Uttrakhand, decided to purchase TVS Jupiter using only Rs 10 coins. In a video, the man can be seen sitting comfortably as the employee at the showroom begins stacking Rs 10 coins from a pile of coins. The employee continues to neatly arrange the stack as two men continue to watch on, waiting patiently. The rather unusual mode of payment can be seen in the clip here:

However, this mode of payment was not a first-of-its-kind effort. A man from Tamil Nadu bought a car worth Rs 6 lakhs using Rs 10 coins. The idea came to him as he wanted to prove the legality of the coin. He said, “It was as if the Rs 10 coin had no value at all. The children were playing games with like these were metal pieces. I noticed that even their parents believed the Rs 10 denomination coins to be worthless. Banks refused to accept them, business establishments wouldn’t take them. That’s when I made the decision that I will make it my mission to show that it is legal tender." Though there were bumps along the way, Vetrivel, aged 27, collected the coins for over a month and carried them in four large sacks to buy a Maruti Eeco.

TVS Jupiter is one of the most well-received scooters in India. The scooter is known for its Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology. It has 15% enhanced mileage for improved fuel economy. A hassle-free stability in all weather conditions. A refined engine for consistent power delivery. TVS Jupiter also promises superior ride quality for a jerk-free and smooth ride. It has low maintenance with ODL and MIL and improved durability and increased component life. The scooter comes in 5 variants.

